The week's good news: June 18, 2020

Virginia librarian uses drones to drop books off at students' front doors

School librarian Kelly Passek is using the latest technology to deliver books directly to her students. Passek works for the Montgomery County Public Schools in Virginia, and wanted to find a way to ensure kids still had access to books during the pandemic. She's had packages delivered to her house via Wing drone, and thought this same service could be used to drop books off at students' homes. Her superintendent agreed to try a pilot program, and since last week, students have been able to go online and request books to check out, with more than 150,000 titles to choose from. Passek packs them in special boxes, and leaves the rest up to Wing. "Our libraries are essential and unique parts of our community and it is extremely important for our students to continue to have access to the resources that are here in our libraries in order to guarantee their success," Passek said. [CBS News]