The week's good news: July 9, 2020

Endurance athlete runs 218 miles to support grandmother recovering from COVID-19

One thing kept Corey Cappelloni motivated during his 218-mile run from Washington, D.C., to Scranton, Pennsylvania: knowing that his grandmother would be waiting at the end. In early June, Cappelloni's 98-year-old grandmother, Ruth Andres, tested positive for COVID-19. Cappelloni had been training for an ultramarathon, and his girlfriend suggested he run to see Andres. He turned the trek into a fundraiser called Run for Ruth, earning $24,000 to buy smartphones and tablets to help elderly adults who are isolated because of the virus connect to the outside world. Cappelloni told The Associated Press he wanted to show Andres "that I'm here for her and that I really care for her, because she has always been there for me from when I was born." He arrived at her nursing home on June 19, not long after receiving word that she had made a full recovery. Cappelloni remained outside, but Andres was able to see him from her window. [The Associated Press]