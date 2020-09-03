The week's good news: September 3, 2020

New husband and wife donate and serve reception food at Ohio shelter

Tyler and Melanie Tapajna started married life off by sharing their joy with others through plates of fried chicken and macaroni and cheese. The Parma, Ohio, couple expected to celebrate their August wedding with 150 friends and relatives, but had to scrap their plans because of COVID-19. They decided not to cancel their catering order, though, choosing to serve it at Laura's Home, a shelter for women and children run by the City Mission in Cleveland. "You can definitely give back in times like this," Melanie told CNN. The couple tied the knot in front of immediate family in their backyard, then went to Laura's Home, where they added face masks and gloves to their wedding attire. Rich Trickel, CEO of the City Mission, said it was "really unbelievable, especially when you think of many of our clients, the women and kids that are in our building, possibly have never been at a wedding like that before." [CNN]