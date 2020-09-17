The week's good news: September 17, 2020

Paralyzed man designs mountain bike for people with disabilities

Christian Bagg has always been an outdoor enthusiast, and he created a special mountain bike so everyone can have the chance to go on an adventure. In 1996, Bagg broke his back snowboarding, and the accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. He missed being able to hop on his bike and explore the great outdoors, and in 2008, started building a modified bicycle that he could ride over rugged terrain. Bagg had no intention of turning this into a business, but after he let a teen with cerebral palsy borrow his bike and saw how much fun she had, he knew he had to make more. In 2018, he launched his company, Bowhead Corp., to build bicycles that can be customized to fit each person's needs. Bagg told CNN that "anyone who wants to ride a bike, we will endeavor to figure out how they can. Whatever we need to do to get people outside." [CNN]