The week's good news: October 22, 2020

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft makes history by successfully touching down on asteroid

NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft made history Tuesday when it briefly touched down on the asteroid Bennu, more than 200 million miles away from Earth. This was the first mission of its kind for NASA, with OSIRIS-REx launching in September 2016 and spending the last two years orbiting Bennu. The spacecraft has been sending back data and images, but its main reason for going to Bennu was so it could use its robotic arm to collect a sample. NASA says preliminary data shows the event went well, with the touchdown lasting less than a minute, but scientists won't know for sure if a sample was collected until all of the data is analyzed. OSIRIS-REx is set to start the trip back to Earth in 2021, arriving in 2023. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate, said this was "an incredible feat ... we've advanced both science and engineering and our prospects for future missions to study these mysterious ancient storytellers of the solar system. "