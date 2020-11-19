The week's good news: November 19, 2020

12-year-old becomes one of the youngest musicians to compose for the New York Philharmonic

Grace Moore's mother bought her a piano when she was 2, and a decade later, this virtuoso is composing music to be played by the New York Philharmonic. Moore, 12, is a seventh-grader from Brooklyn who describes herself as being shy, but says music "gives me another way to express myself." She recently participated in the Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program, and her piece, "Summer," was inspired by what is happening in the world, from the quarantine to the Black Lives Matter movement. It was chosen to be performed by the Philharmonic, and made its debut last month. Gary Padmore, director of the Very Young Composers program, told PIX 11 that "every child has the ability to be creative and tell their story." Moore is proof of this, and she's ready to shake things up with her compositions. "I feel like music can change how people see the world around them," she said. [PIX 11]