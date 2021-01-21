The week's good news: January 21, 2021

This Seattle ballet dancer is breaking barriers

Ashton Edwards is changing ballet for the better. Edwards, 18, is a member of the Pacific Northwest Ballet's Professional Division in Seattle. He started studying classical ballet at 4, and after years of performing traditional male roles, became intrigued by the idea of trying something typically for women: dancing en pointe. "It took a lot of searching within myself," Edwards told NPR. "But I think my goals in life and in my career and who I saw myself as a person were much bigger than just one small box I was put in. So I decided to explore." Because ballet has such clear divisions between male and female roles, Edwards didn't know if his school would let him dance en pointe, and was thrilled when they were "open and accepting." The shoes "have their challenges," he said, but it's all worth it: "Once you're up and once you start dancing, you're floating, and it feels like flying I think. It's amazing." [NPR]