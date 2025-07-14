'Not a free pass' Gregg Wallace and his autism 'excuse'

The former MasterChef host said BBC managers didn't 'investigate' his 'disability'

Gregg Wallace
A report on the behaviour of Wallace has substantiated 45 allegations made against the former BBC presenter
(Image credit: David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images)
By
published

Gregg Wallace has been criticised by charities and commentators after linking fresh allegations of misconduct to his autism diagnosis.

Following dozens more allegations against him, including inappropriate sexual comments and groping, the presenter posted on his Instagram page that he had been diagnosed with autism, but that his managers had failed to "investigate my disability" or "protect me" from a "dangerous environment".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

