Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?

MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored

Gregg Wallace after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023
Wallace became a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023
By
published

On screen, Gregg Wallace's down-to-earth charm was one of "MasterChef"'s "key ingredients", said The Daily Telegraph. The former greengrocer from south London was known for lively banter that was often laced with innuendo. It didn't cause offence, but the BBC has now been thrown into crisis by allegations that, off camera, the 60-year-old's "cheeky chappy routine" crossed the line into behaviour that was deeply inappropriate at work – and as a result, Wallace has "stepped aside".

More than a dozen women have alleged that he told "disgusting", offensive and sexualised jokes, talked openly about his sex life and asked staff about theirs. Allegedly, he once arrived in the studio naked except for a sock over his penis. He is also accused of "jokily" pulling a female assistant's head towards his crotch after she'd knelt down to remove a stain from his trousers, and of putting his hands over another's bottom when she was bending over, and saying "Corr!". Didn't Wallace get the memo, wondered Yasmin Alibhai-Brown in The i Paper. Sexist "banter" of this sort was the norm at work in the 1970s when he started in the veg business, but it wasn't by the time he moved into TV in 2002.

