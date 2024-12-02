Gregg Wallace apologises for 'women of a certain age' jibe

MasterChef presenter says he was 'not in a good headspace' when he made the comments regarding complainants

Masterchef host Gregg Wallace
Former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Ulrika Jonsson said the comments displayed 'the arrogance of a man who has zero introspection or self-awareness'
"MasterChef" presenter Gregg Wallace has apologised after referring to the people who have complained about his alleged inappropriate behaviour as a "handful of middle-class women of a certain age".

In a video shared on his Instagram account, the 60-year-old apologised for "any offence that I caused" with the comments he made yesterday, adding that he had not been "in a good headspace" at the time. "It's obvious to me I need to take some time out now, while this investigation is under way. I hope you understand and I do hope you will accept this apology," he said.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

