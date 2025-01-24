Why are we so obsessed with The Traitors?

It's the BBC's most scheming, manipulative and treacherous show – and viewers can't get enough

Illustration of a snake descending from the hood of a cloaked figure
The players' vast over-estimation of their abilities to spot liars is what makes the show 'compelling'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
In January "the cruellest month in a grey country", "The Traitors" has been the reality TV show keeping Hannah Ewens in the Independent going – "and, tonight, it's over".

Five players have survived banishments and murders, each hoping to win a prize pot of around £75,000 in Friday's finale. But for viewers, the real pleasure of watching is seeing people "sincerely promoting wrong and stupid theories with a vehemence in direct proportion to how wrong and stupid they are", wrote Helen Rumbelow in The Times.

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK

Elizabeth Carr-Ellis is a freelance journalist and was previously the UK website's Production Editor. She has also held senior roles at The Scotsman, Sunday Herald and Hello!. As well as her writing, she is the creator and co-founder of the Pausitivity #KnowYourMenopause campaign and has appeared on national and international media discussing women's healthcare.

