Chess on TV: a winning strategy?

The game's popularity is surging but a new reality TV show struggles to capitalise on the craze

Sue Perkins facing a chess board as the host of BBC Two&#039;s reality gameshow &#039;Chess Masters: The Endgame&#039;
Sue Perkins is the host of BBC Two's reality game show 'Chess Masters: The Endgame'
(Image credit: BBC / Curve Media / Alistair Heap)
By
published

"Chess is the least telegenic thing ever," said The Guardian, and BBC Two’s new elimination game show "Chess Masters: The Endgame" is "so dull it's almost unwatchable".

Host Sue Perkins does her best to give it "warm, 'Bake-Off' vibes" and the 12 contestants have clearly been chosen for their dramatic backstories, but the show struggles to capitalise on the surge of interest in the game that began during lockdown.

