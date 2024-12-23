Blake Lively accuses rom-com costar of smear job

The actor accused Justin Baldoni, her director and costar on "It Ends With Us," of sexual harassment and a revenge campaign

Blake Lively
Baldoni's PR team allegedly outlined a plan to 'bury' Lively following her complaints about him on set
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Actor Blake Lively filed a legal complaint accusing Justin Baldoni, her costar and director in the summer hit "It Ends With Us," of sexually harassing her during the filming of the romantic comedy, then launching a "sophisticated, coordinated and well-financed retaliation" campaign to "destroy" her reputation after she complained, The New York Times said over the weekend.

