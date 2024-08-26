Why is the author Colleen Hoover so controversial?

Both the works and rampant popularity of the 'It Ends With Us' author are regularly questioned

Colleen Hoover at the &#039;It Ends With Us&#039; New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024 in New York City
Colleen Hoover has endless fans and a bunch of detractors
(Image credit: John Nacion / Variety / Getty Images)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
By
published

Earlier this month, last year's highest-selling book, Colleen Hoover's "It Ends With Us," received a big-screen adaptation. The blockbuster starring Blake Lively has been attracting controversy, much of it having little to do with Hoover herself. Hoover, though, is plenty controversial in her own right, especially for an author who primarily pens romance and young adult novels.

Who is Colleen Hoover?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Books Culture Movies
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US

Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸