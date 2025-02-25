Is a 'No Ball Games' culture stopping outdoor play?

Report warns that 'hostile' communal spaces mean children playing out less

Banksy&#039;s 2009 mural No Ball Games, with a passer-by in the foreground
Banksy famously spray-painted his disapproval of 'No Ball Games' signs
(Image credit: JOSEP LAGO / AFP via Getty Images)
A "No Ball Games" culture means outdoor play is being "squeezed out" of children's lives, according to a major new report.

And there are calls on the government to review the use of these signs in community spaces, saying this would help address a growing national obesity crisis and improve children's happiness levels.

