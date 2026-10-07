Online sports betting leads to more emergency room visits for gambling disorders

Money is not the only cost of this ubiquitous practice

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Hand coming through laptop holding cash
Gambling can worsen preexisting mental health problems
(Image credit: Deagreez / Getty Images)

Gambling is putting people in the hospital, according to a new study. The increase in online sports betting has worsened mental health problems in younger men, leading to more hospital visits as a result.

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Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

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