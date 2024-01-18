Problems logging in to TheWeek.com

If you've forgotten your password, click "Don't remember your password" on the sign-in screen. This will trigger a password reset email. Once you've set a new password, you can log in with that.

If you don't receive a password reset email (and it hasn't gone to your spam folder), could you have created your account using a different email address?

If this process doesn't resolve the problem, please contact customer services using the email address or phone number below.

Problems logging in to The Week app

UK

Once you have downloaded The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store, you can log in using your customer number (note, the password you created to log in to the website will not work in the app).

You can find your subscriber number in the confirmation email we send you when you take out a subscription. If you no longer have it, please contact customer services using the details below.

US

Once you have downloaded The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store, you can log in using the email address you used to sign up for your subscription or your customer number (note, the password you created to log in to the website will not work in the app).

You can also find your customer number in the confirmation email we send when you take out a subscription. If you have a print subscription, it is also printed on the address label used to send your magazine. It is the 10-digit number after the first three letters. So, for example, if you see #TWE0012343567/#1 on your address label, your customer number is 0012343567.

If you can't find it, please contact customer services using the details below.

Why am I asked to log in to TheWeek.com more than once?

For security reasons, you will need to log in on each phone, tablet, browser or laptop separately, and after 100 days you will need to log in again. If you are being prompted to log in repeatedly on the same device within a shorter period of time, please report this to contact@magazinesdirect.com and we will investigate.

UK

If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).

US

For Print-only and Print + Digital subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on service.theweek.com you can email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (lines open Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm, and Saturday, 7am-5pm EST).

For Digital-only subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 1-855-568-1368 (lines open Monday-Friday until 2pm EST).