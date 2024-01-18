Free digital trials for existing print subscribers

Can I get a free digital trial?

If you were a print subscriber before 25 January 2024, you can claim a three-month free trial of the new digital products, including unlimited access to TheWeek.com, as well as The Week's app and all premium newsletters.

How do I get the app?

UK

The first step is to download The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. Then you can log in using your customer number (note, website passwords will not work in the app).

You can find your subscriber number in the confirmation email we sent when you took out your subscription. If you no longer have it, please contact customer services using the details below.

US

The first step is to download The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store. Then you can log in using the email address you used to sign up for your subscription or your customer number (note, website passwords will not work in the app).

You can find your customer number in the confirmation email we sent when you took out your subscription. If you have a print subscription, it is also printed on the address label used to send your magazine. It is the 10-digit number after the first three letters. So, for example, if you see #TWE0012343567/#1 on your address label, your customer number is 0012343567.

If you can't find it, please contact customer services using the details below.

How do I log in to TheWeek.com?

If you have an email address saved to your subscriber account, you can use that to create an account (you must use the email address that's linked to your subscription in order to benefit from the free trial).

• Click here xxx to enter your email address and create a password.

If you do not have an email address saved to your account, or you cannot remember which address you used, you can add a new one by following the instructions at theweek.com/help/link-subscription

What if the site is telling me I don't have a subscription?

There are a few possible reasons why a subscription may not appear. The main one is that the email you used to sign up to the site is different from the one associated with your subscription.

If you bought your subscription by direct mail, you can link your email address to it at theweek.com/help/link-subscription

If you took out your subscription using a different email address, you can activate that email and choose a password here xxx

If you don’t remember what email you used, or cannot log in for any other reason, please contact customer services using the details below.

Once you have activated your digital account, you can click here xxx to sign up for these new subscriber-only newsletters:

• Morning Report: A concise, digest of what happened overnight and how the world is reacting (Monday to Friday)

• Evening Review: The most important and interesting news of the day, including a diverse range of analysis and a daily culture, food or travel review (Monday to Friday)

• Saturday Wrap: A look back at some of the stories that passed under the radar, from The Week magazine.

• Sunday Shortlist: A collection of TV, film and book reviews, from The Week magazine.

What If I bought my print-only subscription after 25 January?

The free trial is available only to existing subscribers, but new Print-only customers can upgrade to a Print + Digital subscription. Please contact customer services using the details below and they will be happy to add full digital access.

UK

If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).

US

For Print-only and Print + Digital subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on service.theweek.com you can email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-877-245-8151.

For Digital-only subscribers: If you cannot find what you are looking for on mymagazine.co.uk, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 1-855-568-1368 (lines open Monday-Friday until 2pm EST).