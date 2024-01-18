How do I download and log into the app?

UK

Once you have downloaded The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store, you can log in using your customer number (note, the password you created to log in to the website will not work in the app).

You can find your subscriber number in the confirmation email we send you when you take out a subscription. If you no longer have it, please contact customer services using the details below.

US

Once you have downloaded The Week app from Apple's App Store or Google's Play Store, you can log in using the email address you used to sign up for your subscription or your customer number (note, the password you created to log in to the website will not work in the app).

You can also find your customer number in the confirmation email we send when you take out a subscription. If you have a print subscription, it is also printed on the address label used to send your magazine. It is the 10-digit number after the first three letters. So, for example, if you see #TWE0012343567/#1 on your address label, your customer number is 0012343567.

If you can't find it, please contact customer services using the details below.

How do I read the weekly magazine?

You can click on any magazine front page in the app homepage to load an individual issue. You will be asked to log in (see above) if you have not already done so.

You now have two ways to read The Week: either as a digital copy of the magazine, or custom-formatted for the app.

To read the digital magazine, simply scroll to the right to leaf through the issue, or click on the pages icon at the top right of the app to jump to a different section. You can pinch and zoom to make the text and images bigger. Depending on the speed of your internet connection, it may take a moment for the text to get sharp.

To read the app version, tap on any story and you will go through to a single-article view. You can scroll to the left and right to see the stories in order, or use the pages icon at the top right of the screen to jump to a different section. To return to the digital magazine, tap the magazine icon at the bottom-right of the page.

How can I make the text bigger?

In digital magazine mode, you can pinch and zoom to make the page bigger. It may look blurry at first, but will soon get sharp.

To change the text size in app mode, go back to the main page with all the editions. You can then tap the Settings button at the bottom right of the screen and select your preferred text size. This is also where you activate dark mode.

Where can I find the new daily editions?

You can access the daily editions from the app home screen, which displays all the magazine front covers. Tap on Daily Editions in the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen, and then tap on each edition to load it in full. You will find the most recent edition at the top of the list, and a seven-day archive below it. You can find a full archive at TheWeek.com.

To return to the weekly print edition, tap on Magazine in the bottom navigation.

UK

If you are having trouble with the app, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 0330 333 9494 (lines open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-7pm, and Saturday, 10am-3pm).

Customer services can also upgrade your print-only subscription to include digital access.

US

For Print-only and Print + Digital subscribers: If you are having trouble with the app, you can email theweek@cdsfulfillment.com or call 1-877-245-8151 (lines open Monday-Friday, 6am-8.30pm, and Saturday, 7am-5pm EST).

For Digital-only subscribers: If you are having trouble with the app, you can email subscriptions@theweek.co.uk or call customer services on 1-855-568-1368 (lines open Monday-Friday until 2pm EST).

Customer services can also upgrade your print-only subscription to include digital access.