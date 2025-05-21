Malcolm X vs Martin Luther King: rivalry that supercharged the Civil Rights movement

The two leaders had radically opposing but important approaches to the fight for equality, rights and justice for Black Americans

Black and white photograph of Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X
Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X pictured during their first and only meeting, outside the US Capitol on 26 March 1964
(Image credit: Trikosko / Library of Congress / Interim Archives / Getty Images)
By
published

This article and interview originally appeared in All About History magazine issue 96. "The Sword And The Shield" by Dr Peniel E Joseph is available from Basic Books.

They didn't hold high public office, they didn't fight wars and they didn't possess vast wealth and riches. Yet, Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X still managed to become two of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.



Jonathan Gordon, All About History
Editor
