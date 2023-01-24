Florida GOP congressman out for 'several weeks' with punctured lung, fractured pelvis, torn neck ligaments

Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who fell 25 feet off a ladder while trimming trees at his Florida home last week, tweeted Monday that he was discharged from Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Saturday and is now recovering at home "from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck."

I am blessed to have a great support team in my wife Jennifer as well as numerous friends and family, including the Steube pups! Grateful for everyone’s prayers and well-wishes as I recover from a fractured pelvis, a punctured lung, and several torn ligaments in my neck. pic.twitter.com/zQBtsWZPo0 — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 24, 2023

Steube added that he "will be sidelined in Sarasota for several weeks," but will be "carrying out as many of my congressional duties as possible" for his constituents in Florida's safely Republican 17th Congressional District.

The duties he will be able to carry out do not include voting, however. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Fla.) announced last week that effective immediately, there will be "no more proxy voting" in the House. "Members of Congress have to show up to work if they want their vote to count," he tweeted.