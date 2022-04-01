The U.S. is lifting the COVID-era border policy restricting asylum. Now what?

The Biden administration announced Friday it would be lifting a COVID-era border policy originally enacted under former President Donald Trump on May 23, CNBC reports.

The measure, known as Title 42, has allowed the U.S. to expeditiously expel migrants at the southern border without permitting them to seek asylum for reasons of public health. The CDC has governed both the measure and how long it's remained in place.

Well, what happens now that there's an end in sight? For starters, on a basic level, the U.S. will return to the traditional immigration protocols "that have been in place for decades," CNN notes.

But not everyone's happy. Though critics of the policy have welcomed its rollback, others are worried about a resulting influx of migrants at the border. In some scenarios, officials have estimated 12,000 to 18,000 migrants entering U.S. custody daily.

Worst domestic news today: the Biden Administration will admit double or more the number of “undocumented” immigrants at the border, starting May 28. Best GOP political news today: the same as above. (Arizona, Nevada, and more Dem senators will lose their elections) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 1, 2022

NEW: Manchin calls Biden administration’s move to lift Title 42 a “frightening decision.” pic.twitter.com/YwnzAErZus — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) April 1, 2022

Ending Title 42 prematurely will likely lead to a migrant surge that the administration does not appear to be ready for. I'll keep pushing the administration to strengthen border security & look forward to hearing directly from border agents during my upcoming trip to the border. — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 1, 2022

It's for those reasons that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he's none too pleased about the administration's decision, claiming it incites "violence and lawlessness."

"Texas must take even more unprecedented action to keep our communities safe by using any and all constitutional powers to protect its own territory," Abbott wrote in a statement.

Texas must take even more unprecedented action to keep our communities safe by using any & all constitutional powers to protect its own territory. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/xc9C3YI0NJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 1, 2022

With Abbott so vehemently opposed to the policy's end, is it possible Texas challenges the decision in court? BuzzFeed News immigration reporter Hamed Aleaziz says he "would not be surprised" if so.

States like Texas have been VERY successful in getting federal court judges to undo Biden immigration plans or force them to return to Trump policies. Will these states attempt a similar challenge with the end of Title 42? I would not be surprised. — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) April 1, 2022

Additionally others are wondering how this decision might impact Democrats ahead of midterms. Even though the White House is bringing about an end to a controversial policy, might Democrats' political "obliteration" be on its way?

I dunno, but intentionally creating a border surge going into the midterms just seems like a good way to turn a potential shellacking into total obliteration. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) April 1, 2022

But as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has repeatedly said, Title 42 was never meant to be an immigration policy; rather, it was always a public health measure.