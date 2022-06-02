Will Johnny Depp's victory have a 'chilling effect' on the #MeToo movement?

Johnny Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he sued for writing an op-ed about becoming a "public figure representing domestic abuse." During the closely-watched trial, Depp and Heard both accused one another of being the abuser in their marriage.

Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages, as a jury found Heard did defame him in the article despite his name never being mentioned in it. Heard countersued, arguing Depp defamed her via his lawyer's statements that her claims were a hoax, and the jury sided with Heard on one count, awarding her $2 million.

A shock outcome

Many experts were stunned by the verdict, having expected Depp to lose the case or at least not win on all counts. After all, Heard would only have to prove a single instance of abuse for Depp's lawsuit to fail, so the verdict suggested the jury didn't believe even one of Heard's allegations. Depp previously lost a similar case in the U.K., where he sued a British tabloid that called him a wife-beater. "I am very shocked and surprised," CNN legal analyst Joey Jackson said, noting the jury almost "completely" rejected Heard's abuse claims.

Analysts said it was particularly notable that the jury awarded Depp $5 million in punitive damages, which are meant to serve as punishment, though Virginia law required the judge to lower this to $350,000. Still, entertainment attorney Mitra Ahouraian explained to NBC News this indicated that not only was the jury saying Heard "caused harm" to Depp but that she should "also be punished" for it because she did so "in a way that was malicious."

A 'total loss' for Amber Heard

The fact that both Depp and Heard were found to have defamed each other may initially suggest a mixed result where both parties can claim victory. But Law & Crime founder Dan Abrams argued that's not the case and the outcome was a complete win for Depp and "total loss" for Heard. "The takeaway from this case is these jurors believed Johnny Depp, and they didn't believe Amber Heard," Abrams explained, so the verdict provides "vindication" for the actor — one that could potentially allow him to regain his career.