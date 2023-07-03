Israeli army launches airstrikes against West Bank camp

At least eight people were killed and more than 50 were wounded during an overnight military operation in the West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday. The total number of casualties is expected to rise, per The Wall Street Journal.

The Israeli Defense Forces said that airstrikes were carried out against "terrorist infrastructure in the Jenin area," adding that militants from the Jenin Brigades have a "unified command center" inside the Jenin refugee camp.

Through his spokesman, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called the military operation "a new war crime against our defenseless people," and said "security and stability will not be achieved in the region unless our Palestinian people feel it."

This is the second military operation to take place in Jenin in the last two weeks; at least five Palestinians were killed and eight Israeli soldiers injured during a June raid that turned into a firefight.