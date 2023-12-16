10 things you need to know today: December 16, 2023

1. Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay $148M to defamed election workers

A federal judge on Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay $148 to a pair of Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud. The former New York City mayor and onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump had been sued by Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss. The pair had been falsely accused by Giuliani and others on Trump's team of manipulating ballots in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election, something that Freeman and Moss said led to threats and emotional distress. "The lies in this case became a sustained, deliberate, viral campaign, the purpose of which was to overturn an election," Michael Gottlieb, an attorney for the duo, said during his closing arguments. The Washington Post, USA Today

2. Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF were waving white flag, report says

Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers on Friday were waving a white flag at the time, according to a preliminary investigation of the incident. The trio of hostages had managed to escape Hamas captivity when they were mistakenly identified as enemy insurgents by Israeli soldiers. The three hostages were holding up a makeshift white flag and were reportedly yelling for help in Hebrew, the investigation says. The soldiers reportedly believed this to be a Hamas trap and immediately opened fire. The report concluded that the IDF soldiers did not follow the Israeli military's rules of engagement, and an investigation remains ongoing. Haaretz, The Times of Israel

3. Ukraine and Russia exchange drone strikes

Russia and Ukraine traded attempted drone strikes on Friday night with the vast majority of them being intercepted by the respective countries. Ukrainian Air Force officials said on social media that they'd downed 30 out of 31 Russian drones headed toward Ukraine, while Russia also reported that it'd stopped at least 32 Ukrainian attacks over the Crimean Peninsula. The trading of drone strikes came hours after Hungary vetoed 50 billion euros ($54.5 billion) of European Union aid to Ukraine. Hungary has long been the holdout among the EU when it comes to sending additional funds to Ukraine. EU leaders have maintained that the funds will be coming to Ukraine regardless of Hungary's position. The Kyiv Independent, The Associated Press

4. Iran reportedly executes officer of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency

Iran executed a member of Israel's Mossad intelligence service on Saturday, the country's state media said. The agent "communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign service," Iran's IRNA newswire said. The news report added that an appeal for leniency by the agent had been rejected. Iran has been one of the countries working against Israel in their fight against Hamas and is a main supporter of Islamic militants in the region. Israel has previously accused Iran of providing material support to Hamas, though Iranian leadership has pushed back against the idea of officially entering the conflict. Reuters

5. Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to prison

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday. Deja Taylor had pleaded guilty this August to felony child neglect. Police say Taylor's son brought a handgun to his classroom and shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January. Taylor bought the handgun in 2022 and failed to secure it properly, prosecutors said, as the weapon did not have a lockbox or trigger lock. Taylor is already serving a 21-month sentence for a pair of federal felony charges related to the shooting. This includes the use of a controlled substance while possessing a firearm and making a false statement while purchasing the firearm. CNN, ABC News

6. East Coast bracing for major weekend storm

Large swaths of the East Coast are preparing for a major storm this weekend that could bring heavy winds and torrential downpours to a significant portion of the country. The storm is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico and hammer Florida on Saturday with excessive rainfall and winds. From there, the storm is expected to move through the coastal states before eventually extending into portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. More than 60 million people are facing flooding risks as the storm brews. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has activated the Florida State Guard to assist in preparations and emergency management. CBS News, CNN

7. Kuwait’s ruling emir dies at 86

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the ruling emir of Kuwait, has died at the age of 86, the country's state news agency said Saturday. Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, was named as the country's new emir — though he was already considered the de facto ruler of Kuwait given the recent failing health of Sheikh Nawaf. The official appointment of Sheikh Meshal is a continuation of years of familial rule in Kuwait, a trend that is increasingly changing among Arab states in the region. Though one of the smallest countries in the Middle East, Kuwait exerts significant influence in the region's affairs due to its vast oil reserves. The New York Times, The Guardian

8. Australia faces sweltering summer heatwave

Large portions of Australia are facing scorching temperatures as the land down under deals with a sweltering summer heatwave. In Sydney, the country's largest city, temperatures reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, two days after a recorded temperature of 102 degrees. The high heat threatened to deplete energy reserves across Sydney and the totality of New South Wales, though the temperature had dropped by later in the afternoon, falling to around 80 degrees. The heat, combined with high winds, also threatened to start a series of commonly seen bushfires throughout the region, as firefighters work to prevent this. The Sydney Morning Herald

9. Matthew Perry died from ketamine usage, autopsy shows

"Friends" star Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to autopsy results released Friday. The report concluded that Perry, who passed away in October, died due to an "unknown route of drug intake" after his ketamine usage led to "cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression." Drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects were cited as additional factors in his death. Perry had been taking ketamine as part of an infusion therapy treatment, the autopsy report said, but the ketamine in his system was reportedly not related to this treatment. The actor was found dead in his hot tub in Los Angeles, and foul play was not suspected. Entertainment Weekly

10. Mayim Bialik departs as 'Jeopardy!' host

Mayim Bialik will no longer host the syndicated version of the game show "Jeopardy!", she announced Friday. The actress, best known for her time on the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," wrote on Instagram that Sony had "informed her" that she would no longer be a host on the iconic quiz show. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Jeopardy! family," Bialik added. Her departure leaves former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings as the sole host of the show moving forward. Bialik had garnered a Primetime Emmy nomination for her hosting duties this year, and was also a host on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" NPR