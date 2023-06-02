Will Moscow drones attacks turn Russians against the Ukraine war?

Civilian areas in Moscow came under attack this week for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine. At least three drones hit apartment buildings in an upscale neighborhood, injuring two people. Russia said it shot down five other drones. Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted angrily. "Kyiv chose the path of intimidation of Russian citizens and attacks on residential buildings," in a "clear sign of terrorist activity," he said. "They are provoking us into responding in kind."

Kyiv denied responsibility, but violence continued inside Russia. Days after the Moscow attack, drones targeted two oil refineries in southern Russia near the Ukraine border, igniting a fire at one of the facilities. And earlier last month, there was an incursion by anti-Putin, pro-Ukraine commandos who briefly seized three towns in Russia's Belgorod region and raised a Ukrainian flag. Western officials said Moscow appeared to be responding to these attacks by boosting its defenses along its 900-mile front with Ukraine. Russia, which has hit civilian targets with missiles and drones routinely since starting the war last year, stepped up airstrikes against Kyiv.

The recent blasts have brought the Ukraine conflict home for Russians for the first time in more than a year of fighting. Early last month, a drone even took out the flagpole on top of the Kremlin ahead of the May 9 Victory Day Parade. Will these strikes turn the tide of the conflict ahead of Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive, or could they help Putin rally his nation behind the war?

A 'psychological' blow to Russians

The Moscow drone attack was "a potent sign that the war is increasingly reaching the heart of Russia," said Matthew Cullen at The New York Times. It came as Russia "has been adjusting its tactics in an effort to inflict significant damage on Ukraine's capital," and Russia's attacks have been more extensive more deadly. But the strikes inside Russia still could change the course of the war. "The most significant impact ... is likely to be psychological. It could force Muscovites to confront the reality of Russia's war in Ukraine, which many have worked hard to block from their daily lives."