Israeli parliament approves coalition, Netanyahu out

As expected, Israel's parliament on Sunday approved a new coalition government, which means Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won't be in the role for the first time in 12 years.

Naftali Bennett, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, will take his place for two years before Yair Lapid, who led the oppostion while Netanyahu was prime minister, steps in, as per their agreement.

The coalition's majority will be slim, and Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest party in parliament, so a return to power is certainly possible, The Associated Press notes. Read more at The Associated Press.