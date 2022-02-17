Jan. 6 committee reportedly considering subpoena for Ivanka Trump

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is reportedly considering subpoenaing Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, Insider reports, per The Guardian.

Investigators had last month requested the ex-first daughter's voluntary cooperation, though it appeared she turned them down after pointing out she did not speak at the rally that preceeded the violence that day. That said, however, the committee has said it has "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father "at least twice" on Jan. 6 to end the chaos.

The panel is not expected to issue any sort of court order just yet, and wants to give Ivanka time to "engage with the investigation before moving to force her cooperation," The Guardian writes, per a source familiar with deliberations.

The mere discussion of such a measure, however, suggests the possibility of a "dramatic escalation" in the probe; should the panel ultimately decide to move forward, it would be for the first time forcing a member of the former president's family to testify against him in the investigation.