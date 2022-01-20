Ivanka Trump spokesperson responds to Jan. 6 committee by distancing her from rally that day

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has asked Ivanka Trump, daughter to former President Donald Trump and former White House senior adviser, for her cooperation with its inquiry, Axios reports.

The Select Committee is requesting that Ivanka Trump provide information for the committee’s investigation. In a letter to Ms. Trump seeking a voluntary interview, Chair @BennieGThompson underscored evidence that Trump was in direct contact with the former President on Jan 6th. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 20, 2022

The request for information and an interview with the ex-first daughter arrives two weeks after the committee said they have "firsthand testimony" that Ivanka Trump asked her father "at least twice" to bring an end to the violence on Jan. 6, Axios notes.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a Thursday letter. The probe would like to ask the ex-president's daughter about "Trump's actions, or inaction, and his state of mind" on Jan. 6, when a violent, Trump-supporting mob stormed the Capitol while Congress moved to certify President Biden's victory in the 2020 election, writes CNBC.

They would also like information on a reported call between Ivanka and Sen. Lindsay Graham in which he begged her to get Pres. Trump to call the rioters off. Apparently, multiple people close to Trump believed she was the only person who could convince him to do it. pic.twitter.com/4Xw56qR79f — Jordan Fischer (@JordanOnRecord) January 20, 2022

In his letter, Thompson proposed a meeting with Ivanka on Feb. 3 or 4, per CNBC.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump responded to the probe's request shortly after it was made public: "As the committee already knows, Ivanka did not speak at the Jan. 6 rally."

"As she publicly stated that day at 3:15 p.m., 'any security or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable. The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,'" the statement continued, recounting Ivanka's remarks.

Of course, they aren't asking Ivanka to appear over whether or not she spoke at the rally -- but she already knows that. https://t.co/m4qwSqBFNf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 20, 2022

In another blow to the former president, the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected Trump's request to block the probe from obtaining records from his time in the White House.