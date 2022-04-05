Ivanka Trump to testify before Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump and ex-senior White House adviser, will on Tuesday testify before the House select committee investigating the Captiol riot, NBC News reports per three sources familiar with the matter.

She will reportedly meet with committee members virtually, per ABC News. Her testimony will follow that of her husband and former White House official Jared Kushner, who spoke with the committee last week for six hours.

Ivanka was one of the individuals inside the West Wing during the Capitol riot, and the select committee had, in January, requested her cooperation and testimony "on a range of critical topics."

Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) said last week that Kusher's interview was "really valuable."