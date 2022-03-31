Jan. 6 committee member says Jared Kushner interview was 'valuable'

Jared Kushner on Thursday appeared before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Kushner is former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, and the first known close relative to speak with the panel.

Kushner served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law amid his time in the White House. During an interview with MSNBC, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), a member of the Jan. 6 committee, said Kushner appeared virtually, and it was "really valuable for us to have the opportunity to speak to him."

Luria would not go into detail about what Kushner told the panel, but did reveal that he was asked about published reports regarding the days leading up to the Capitol attack. Kushner "was able to voluntarily provide information to us to verify, substantiate, provide his own take on this different reporting," Luria said.

Kushner was traveling back to Washington, D.C., from Saudi Arabia on Jan. 6, and reportedly steered clear of the White House upon his return.