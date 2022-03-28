Reports: Jared Kushner to appear before Jan. 6 committee this week

Jared Kushner is expected to appear this week before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, several people familiar with the matter told CBS News.

Kushner is the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, and served as one of his senior advisers in the White House. On Jan. 6, 2021, Kushner was on his way back to Washington, D.C., following a trip to Saudi Arabia. He is volunteering his testimony, and will likely appear virtually.

His wife, Ivanka Trump, was at the White House on the day of the Capitol attack, and the Jan. 6 committee says she was present while her father spoke on the phone with former Vice President Mike Pence. The panel wants to know if she was part of or aware of plans to "obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes." In late February, Ivanka Trump's spokesperson told CBS News that she was in talks with the committee to sit for an interview.

Last week, CBS News obtained text messages exchanged between former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and conservative activist Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after the November 2020 election. Thomas encouraged Meadows to try to overturn the results, and in one message wrote, "Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am." It is not clear if she is referring to Kushner.