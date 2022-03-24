Texts show Ginni Thomas urged Mark Meadows to help overturn 2020 election

In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent several text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to take measures to overturn the results and not let Donald Trump concede, The Washington Post reports.

The Post and CBS News have both obtained copies of the 29 messages sent between Thomas and Meadows. On Nov. 10, after news outlets projected President Biden was the winner of the election, Thomas wrote to Meadows, "Help This Great President stand firm, Mark!!! ... You are the leader, with him, who is standing for America's constitutional governance at the precipice. The majority knows Biden and the Left is attempting the greatest Heist of our History."

On Nov. 24, Meadows wrote to Thomas, "This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always looks like the victor until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not grow weary in well doing. The fight continues. I have staked my career on it. Well at least my time in DC on it." Thomas replied, "Thank you!! Needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now ... I will try to keep holding on. America is worth it!"

Thomas told Meadows she wanted lawyer Sidney Powell, who promoted false conspiracies about widespread election fraud, to be "the lead and the face" of Trump's legal team, and urged Meadows to stand up against congressional Republicans and White House staffers who said the election wasn't stolen. Thomas never directly referenced her husband or the Supreme Court in her messages.

These texts were among the 2,320 messages Meadows turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Meadows' attorney, George Terwilliger III, confirmed with the Post that the 29 messages were exchanged between his client and Thomas. Terwilliger would not comment on individual texts, but did say "nothing about the text messages presents any legal issues." Thomas did not respond to requests for comment.

Meadows stopped cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee after he provided the 2,320 messages, and it's not known if he exchanged any other texts with Thomas, the Post says. Earlier this month, Thomas for the first time publicly acknowledged attending the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that took place before the Capitol attack, but denied reports that she helped organize the event. Thomas also told the Washington Free Beacon there is no conflict of interest between her activism and her husband's work on the Supreme Court.

Read more of the text messages exchanged between Thomas and Meadows at The Washington Post.