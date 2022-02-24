Spokesperson: Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

Ivanka Trump is in talks with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot to appear for an interview, her spokesperson told CBS News on Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump is the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, and served as an adviser to him during his time in the White House.

In January, the chair of the House committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), sent a letter to Ivanka Trump asking her to appear before the panel. Thompson said the committee believes that on Jan. 6, Ivanka Trump was in the Oval Office during a phone call between her father and former Vice President Mike Pence, and they want to know if she heard or participated in conversations about her dad's plan "to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes."

Thompson also wrote that several former White House staff members have testified before the committee and indicated they requested Ivanka Trump's assistance "on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill."