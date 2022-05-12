Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 5 House Republicans, including Kevin McCarthy

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot subpoenaed five House Republicans, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), on Thursday, marking a "significant escalation" in the panel's investigative efforts, The Washington Post reports.

Committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said the group had subpoenaed Reps. Mo Brooks of Alaska, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Jim Jordan of Ohio, in addition to McCarthy. All five had declined to speak with the committee voluntarily, the Post notes.

"Before we hold our hearings next month, we wished to provide members the opportunity to discuss these matters with the committee voluntarily," Thompson wrote in a statement. "Regrettably, the individuals receiving subpoenas today have refused and we're forced to take this step to help ensure the committee uncovers facts concerning Jan. 6."

The panel had previously refrained from subpoenaing GOP lawmakers for "a variety" of reasons, including fear of retribution come fall should Republicans regain a majority, per the Post. But on Thursday, Thompson said the lawmakers had left the committee with "no choice."

Depositions have been scheduled for the end of May, CNN writes. The committee is otherwise preparing to present its findings in a series of public hearings that will take place in June, "some during prime time in an effort to attract a large television audience," The New York Times reports.