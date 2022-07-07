Former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe shot, hospitalized in grave condition, Japanese media reports

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reports. Abe collapsed during a campaign speech at about 11:30 a.m. in the western city of Nara, and an NHK reporter heard two gunshots. Both NHK and Kyodo News, citing police sources, said Abe was shot from behind with a shotgun, and Kyodo News reports that the former prime minister is not conscious and appears to be in cardiac arrest. A suspect is reportedly in custody.

Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, holding office from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.