'Pay them more': Biden's succinct response to questions about worker shortages

President Biden on Thursday briefly addressed the talks of a nationwide labor shortage, suggesting there's a rather self-evident solution for those employers unable to find a fresh supply of workers.

"Pay them more," Biden stated with an air of obviousness, in reply to reporters' shortage-related questions. "This is an employee's bargaining chip now."

He went on: "[Employers] are going to have to compete and start paying hardworking people a decent wage."

Not exactly rocket science.

Watch his comments below: