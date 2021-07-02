Biden touts June jobs report despite his economic advisers' caution

President Biden is already touting expectation-exceeding job growth in June as evidence that the administration's initiatives, like the American Rescue Plan, are effective.

None of our economic growth happened by chance or accident. It’s our economic plan. Our vaccine strategy. Our American Rescue Plan. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021

"We're proving to the naysayers and the doubters that they were wrong," Biden said at a press conference. Friday's June jobs report detailed 850,000 new jobs, "promising" growth that is expected to expedite U.S. economic recovery.

Biden: “Today's job news brought us something else to celebrate" in addition to Independence Day pic.twitter.com/vge38P92qA — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 2, 2021

Biden lists the policies his administration has pursued in hopes of boosting the economy and suggests that the June job numbers are the latest evidence their approach is right. “We’re proving to the naysayers and the doubters that they were wrong,” he says. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 2, 2021

However, the president's sense of confidence comes just days after the White House's Council of Economic Advisors warned against reading too far into Friday's number, since "a single month's jobs report" and its positive or negative implications may not paint as full a picture of U.S. economic health as desired.

That said, good luck trying to get the president to talk about much else.