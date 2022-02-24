Biden has reportedly picked his Supreme Court nominee

President Biden has selected his nominee for the Supreme Court, several media outlets reported Thursday night.

Biden pledged to select a Black woman, saying it was long overdue, and said he would share his decision by the end of February. Because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it's not clear when Biden might announce his nominee, but aides told CNN it won't be any later than Monday, ahead of his State of the Union address.

People familiar with the matter told CBS News and CNN that Biden interviewed three potential nominees earlier this week: Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; J. Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge based in Columbia, South Carolina; and Leondra Kruger, an associate justice of the Supreme Court of California.