FBI finds additional classified documents during search of Biden's home

At least six additional items, including documents marked "classified," were discovered during an FBI search of President Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home this past week, White House officials said Saturday.

In a statement shared with CNN, Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney, confirmed that "DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the president's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as vice president."

The search was conducted over the course of 13 hours, Bauer added, and the FBI also took a number of handwritten notes by the then-vice president for further review. Federal agents were granted full access to the Biden property, and were allowed to look through "files, papers, binders, memorabilia, to-do lists, schedules, and reminders going back decades," according to Bauer.

The Biden administration has continued to publicly proclaim its cooperation with the investigation, despite new evidence continuing to be uncovered. A White House official told NBC News that the search was prompted not by the FBI, but at the behest of the Biden administration itself.

This marks the latest hurdle for Biden as he attempts to distance himself from the classified documents found both at his home and his former office space in Washington, D.C. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents.

The Biden administration has stressed the differences between documents in Biden's possession and documents found in the personal possession of former President Donald Trump. It seems many Americans agree, as a new Quinnipiac poll cited by Slate found only 37 percent of people think Biden should be prosecuted, compared to 50 percent who think Trump should be.