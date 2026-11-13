The Explainer

The growing debate over surrogacy laws in the UK

Proposed reform would recognise intended parents as legal parents from birth, but critics warn of weakened safeguards

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Surrogacy laws
Applications to become the legal parent of a surrogate baby have almost doubled in a decade
(Image credit: SDI Productions / Getty Images)

Demand for surrogacy is rapidly rising in the UK, and pressure is mounting on the government to reform existing legislation.

Applications to become the legal parent of a surrogate baby have almost doubled in a decade, with most of those babies born to women in other countries where commercial surrogacy is legal. Campaigners and lawyers are calling for new laws to recognise intended parents as legal parents from birth, rather than waiting for a parental order. They argue that a better-regulated system could prevent so many people seeking surrogacy arrangements abroad. But critics warn that reform could both water down safeguards in the UK and increase the exploitation of surrogates overseas.

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Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.

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