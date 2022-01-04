3 more police officers sue Trump over Capitol attack

Two additional lawsuits were filed against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday by police officers who were working during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

One suit was filed by Metropolitan Police officers Bobby Tabron and DeDevine Carter, and the other by Capitol Police officer Marcus Moore. In their complaint, Tabron and Carter allege that Trump's "words and conduct" leading up to Jan. 6 "demonstrated a willful and wanton disregard for and a reckless indifference" to the safety of police officers. Tabron, the complaint states, found himself engaged in "hand-to-hand combat" with rioters and "was forcefully pushed back and fell backwards as thousands of insurrectionists surged forward."

Moore's lawsuit accuses Trump of inflicting "physical and emotional injuries" and states that Moore "has had sleep disturbance and has difficulty discussing the traumatic events, despite having extensive therapy. He suffered from depression that he could not address because he was too consumed with a sense of obligation to continue with his professional duties. Because the attack happened in the place to which he reports daily, he is unable to avoid most of the triggers of his emotional reactions."

Trump has already been sued by police officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — two Capitol Police officers filed a lawsuit against him in March, followed by seven more Capitol Police officers in August. The second suit accuses Trump and members of far-right extremist groups of purposely sending a violent mob to the Capitol in order to block the certification of the 2020 election.