Feature

6 regal homes in St. Louis County, Missouri

It doesn't hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
November 6, 2021

Central West

Home.

Courtesy image

Architect Ernst Janssen designed this English Renaissance limestone house for banker Edwards Whitaker in 1899. The eight-bedroom home features mahogany and linenfold oak paneling, leaded and stained-glass windows, ornate plasterwork, hand-wrought iron railings, carved fireplace mantels, and original lighting fixtures.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 0.6-acre lot includes a five-car garage and is one block from Forest Park, home to the city's art museum, zoo, golf course, and World's Fair pavilion. $2,600,000. Hurley Zarky Partnership, Janet McAfee Real Estate, (314) 560-4977.

Clayton

Home.

Courtesy image

Part of Old Town Clayton, this Georgian Colonial–style townhouse is close to shopping and dining. Built in 1987, the three-bedroom home features ornate millwork, oak floors, a formal living room with marble fireplace, a library, a gourmet kitchen, an owner's suite with fireplace and spa bathroom, and a lower level with recreation room, office, and full bath.

Home.

Courtesy image

The lot has a courtyard entrance and established gardens. $824,900. Teddy Johnlikes and Mary Beth Benes, Coldwell Banker Realty Gundaker, (314) 452-1885.

Clayton

Home.

Courtesy image

This 1988 three-bedroom condo offers views of Taylor Park from most rooms. The open-concept home has tile and hardwood floors, bright light, private elevator, and built-in surround sound; living room with cathedral ceiling and brick fireplace; chef's kitchen; private office; main suite with gas fireplace, two balconies, and bathroom with two walk-in closets; and two additional balconies.

Home.

Courtesy image

The building has landscaped grounds, and the unit comes with four garage spots. $1,399,000. Sally Phelan Goldkamp, Gladys Manion Real Estate, (314) 721-4755.

Ladue

Home.

Courtesy image

This five-bedroom 1967 home is on a leafy cul-de-sac 15 miles from downtown. Remodeled in 2018, it has a sunken living room with 20-foot ceiling and fireplace, chef's kitchen with quartzite and mother-of-pearl backsplash, main suite with spa bathroom and private door to the patio hot tub, and finished basement.

Home.

Courtesy image

Outside are a patio with barbecue, TV, lighting, and fans; a deck with raised garden boxes; and a grassy yard. $1,545,000. Andrew W. Dielmann, Sotheby's International Realty, (314) 807-8455.

Larimore Place

Home.

Courtesy image

The Wilson Larimore House, an 1858 Victorian Italianate, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The five-bedroom home has 14 fireplaces, pocket doors, built-ins, arched doorways, multiple parlors, a central hall opening to the cupola, and an updated kitchen with the original cook's fireplace converted to gas.

Home.

Courtesy image

The 4.5-acre wooded property includes a 6,600-square-foot post-and-beam barn converted to a banquet venue; a summer kitchen; a carriage house; and gazebos. $1,400,000. Bjaye Greer, RedKey Realty Leaders, (314) 570-9978.

Clifton Heights

Home.

Courtesy image

This three-bedroom Arts & Crafts–style bungalow stands on a tree-lined street a few blocks from Clifton Heights Park. The updated 1920 home has a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances, a dining room with beamed ceilings and bar, a sunroom, and a finished walk-out basement.

Home.

Courtesy image

The fenced backyard includes a new deck and an income-generating one-bedroom carriage house. $390,000. Patricia Accardi Baum, More Realtors, (314) 220-7787.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

