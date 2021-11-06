6 regal homes in St. Louis County, Missouri

Central West

Architect Ernst Janssen designed this English Renaissance limestone house for banker Edwards Whitaker in 1899. The eight-bedroom home features mahogany and linenfold oak paneling, leaded and stained-glass windows, ornate plasterwork, hand-wrought iron railings, carved fireplace mantels, and original lighting fixtures.

The 0.6-acre lot includes a five-car garage and is one block from Forest Park, home to the city's art museum, zoo, golf course, and World's Fair pavilion. $2,600,000. Hurley Zarky Partnership, Janet McAfee Real Estate, (314) 560-4977.

Clayton

Part of Old Town Clayton, this Georgian Colonial–style townhouse is close to shopping and dining. Built in 1987, the three-bedroom home features ornate millwork, oak floors, a formal living room with marble fireplace, a library, a gourmet kitchen, an owner's suite with fireplace and spa bathroom, and a lower level with recreation room, office, and full bath.

The lot has a courtyard entrance and established gardens. $824,900. Teddy Johnlikes and Mary Beth Benes, Coldwell Banker Realty Gundaker, (314) 452-1885.

Clayton

This 1988 three-bedroom condo offers views of Taylor Park from most rooms. The open-concept home has tile and hardwood floors, bright light, private elevator, and built-in surround sound; living room with cathedral ceiling and brick fireplace; chef's kitchen; private office; main suite with gas fireplace, two balconies, and bathroom with two walk-in closets; and two additional balconies.

The building has landscaped grounds, and the unit comes with four garage spots. $1,399,000. Sally Phelan Goldkamp, Gladys Manion Real Estate, (314) 721-4755.

Ladue

This five-bedroom 1967 home is on a leafy cul-de-sac 15 miles from downtown. Remodeled in 2018, it has a sunken living room with 20-foot ceiling and fireplace, chef's kitchen with quartzite and mother-of-pearl backsplash, main suite with spa bathroom and private door to the patio hot tub, and finished basement.

Outside are a patio with barbecue, TV, lighting, and fans; a deck with raised garden boxes; and a grassy yard. $1,545,000. Andrew W. Dielmann, Sotheby's International Realty, (314) 807-8455.

Larimore Place

The Wilson Larimore House, an 1858 Victorian Italianate, is on the National Register of Historic Places. The five-bedroom home has 14 fireplaces, pocket doors, built-ins, arched doorways, multiple parlors, a central hall opening to the cupola, and an updated kitchen with the original cook's fireplace converted to gas.

The 4.5-acre wooded property includes a 6,600-square-foot post-and-beam barn converted to a banquet venue; a summer kitchen; a carriage house; and gazebos. $1,400,000. Bjaye Greer, RedKey Realty Leaders, (314) 570-9978.

Clifton Heights

This three-bedroom Arts & Crafts–style bungalow stands on a tree-lined street a few blocks from Clifton Heights Park. The updated 1920 home has a modern kitchen with a breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances, a dining room with beamed ceilings and bar, a sunroom, and a finished walk-out basement.

The fenced backyard includes a new deck and an income-generating one-bedroom carriage house. $390,000. Patricia Accardi Baum, More Realtors, (314) 220-7787.

