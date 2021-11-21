6 stunning homes in Las Vegas

Spring Valley

Built in 1977, this single-story four-bedroom has been completely remodeled as a smart home. The house features Nest and keyless entry, 12-foot ceilings with app-controlled LED lighting, floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a gourmet kitchen, and a principal suite with a 100-square-foot spa marble shower.

The private backyard includes a pool and spa with a fireplace running its length, a covered patio, and a cabana with outdoor shower and bathroom. $1,180,000. The Napoli Group, BHHS Nevada Properties, (702) 768-3334.

Las Vegas Strip

This two-story penthouse is on the top two floors of the Allure high-rise. The fully furnished three-bedroom home has LED lighting, surround sound, a 144-inch screen and projector, a chef's kitchen with Bosch appliances and wine refrigerator, and a main suite with private balcony.

The 1,800-square-foot terrace features a six-tap covered bar, outdoor kitchen, DJ booth, hot tub, and the city's only motorized louvered roof. $2,599,000. John Gafford/The Gafford Group, Simply Vegas, (702) 785-4699.

Section 10

Renovated this year, this 1979 four-bedroom house comes with a fully paid solar energy system and two tankless hot-water heaters. The open-concept home has the original stone fireplace, high ceilings with recessed lighting, and a primary en suite with soaking tub, walk-in closet, and sliding doors to the outside.

The half-acre property includes a saltwater pool, a covered patio with living and dining areas, an RV hook-up, and a casita. $1,288,888. Tracy Winkelman, Wardley Real Estate, (831) 430-6005.

Olympia

Ridge Set in the Southern Highlands Golf Club, this home has unobstructed views of the Strip and the mountains. The six-bedroom house includes three fireplaces, two kitchens, a great room with floor-to-ceiling fireplace and loft, a media room, and a primary bedroom with spa bathroom, laundry room, and balcony.

The property is designed for entertaining, with a putting green, outdoor kitchen, firepit, and pool with swim-up bar and spa. $3,399,000. Keasha Waddell, Wardley Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (702) 265-5045.

Desert Shores

This 1995 Mediterranean-influenced home is in a private community overlooking Lake Jacqueline. The four-bedroom house features a large living room with wet bar, a chef's kitchen with butler's pantry, and a grand circular staircase to an owner's suite with sitting room and balcony.

The 0.4-acre landscaped property includes a covered outdoor kitchen, a fireplace area, a pool with lake views, lake frontage, and garage parking for four cars. $2,200,000. Gene Northup, Las Vegas Sotheby's International Realty, (702) 497-0300.

Winchester

From the 30th floor of Turnberry Towers this one-bedroom apartment offers expansive views of the Strip and the Spring Mountain range. The 2007 home has bright light, marble floors, a kitchen with European cabinetry, a walk-in closet, a laundry, and a balcony off the bedroom and living room.

Building amenities include a 24-hour doorman, valet parking, a business center, a fitness center, a club room, two lighted tennis courts, and a large resort-style pool with waterfall. $385,000. The Napoli Group, BHHS Nevada Properties, (702) 768-3334.

