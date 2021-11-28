6 homes for food lovers

Dixon, New Mexico

Rio Canto, a 4-acre riverfront ranchette an hour's drive from Santa Fe, was developed by the co-founders of Edible Communities, dedicated to the local-food movement. The four-bedroom house features solar panels, radiant heat, three fire-places, a chef's kitchen, multiple decks, and mountain views.

The landscaped property includes a raised-bed vegetable garden, fruit trees, a greenhouse, two wells, acequia irrigation, a picnic gazebo, and a dining and living pavilion with fireplace. $1,950,000. KC Martin, Sotheby's International Realty–Santa Fe, (505) 690-7192.

Anchorage, Kentucky

Built in 1869, Bellewood has been brought up to contemporary culinary standards with a chef's kitchen, butler's pantry, wet bar, and complete outdoor kitchen. The eight-bedroom Colonial Revival has 14-foot ceilings, random-width hardwood floors, crown molding, five fireplaces, a paneled library with floor-to-ceiling bookcases, and a dining room with a hand-blocked Zuber mural.

The 9.3-acre landscaped property features a Belgian fountain, a luxury guest cottage, a swimming pool, a stable, and a four-car garage. $3,850,000. Terri Bass, Lenihan Sotheby's International Realty, (502) 424-8463.

Towson, Maryland

This six-bedroom contemporary home in Baltimore County features a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, marble island, and buffet bar. Designed by the owners and architect Charles Alexander, the house also has an open living-dining room with a glass wall; galley wet bar; family room with fireplace; and main bedroom with sitting room and two dressing rooms.

The 1.9-acre wooded property has a bluestone patio and lounge areas, vegetable garden, and extensive outdoor lighting. $2,750,000. Kate Meyer, Monument Sotheby's International Realty, (410) 370-2700.

Marion County, Georgia

Setter Run Farms, a five-bedroom spread of three cabins and a party barn, is designed for hospitality. The barn features a chef's kitchen for large-crowd cooking and an outdoor entertaining area with firepit and fireplace; all cabins have baths and two have kitchens.

The 527-acre wooded property includes a raised-bed flower and vegetable garden, a bass lake, and streams and creeks attracting deer, wild turkey, and duck. $3,750,000. Jon Kohler, Jon Kohler & Assocs., (850) 508-2999.

Morris, Illinois

Designed by award-winning architect Brad Lynch, this six-bedroom smart home centers on an open complex of gourmet kitchen, living room, and dining room. The house has high ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, geothermal heating and cooling, butler's pantry, library, recreation room, gym, and heated indoor pool and spa with retractable roof.

The 30.5-acre property features a sweeping lawn and multiple patios, including a sunken patio with fireplace. $3,900,000. Cheena Chandra, Jameson Sotheby's International Realty, (312) 953-6011.

Central Village, Connecticut

The Daniel Angell House, built in 1820, has an updated chef's kitchen with walk-in pantry and built-in granite baker's hutch. The three-bedroom home, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, also features a dining room; a library; an enclosed three-seasons room; and a root cellar.

The 1-acre lot has a barn with attached greenhouse, an herb garden, a wood deck, a stone patio, two koi ponds, and a workshop. $405,000. Lisa L. Gookin, CR Premier Properties, (860) 230-4869.

