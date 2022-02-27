6 sun-drenched homes in Los Angeles

Sherman Oaks

Known as the Round Valley Tree House, this three-bedroom home looks out on the city and mountains from a wooded hillside. Built in 1935 in modern farmhouse style and recently gut-renovated, the house features an open living area with eat-in chef's kitchen and retractable glass wall leading to the viewing deck, and a principal suite with accordion doors to the upper deck.

The landscaped property includes terraced gardens, a dining patio, and a street-level garage. $2,595,000. Shamon Shamonki, Sotheby's International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage, (310) 481-4372.

Venice

"Radius House," built this year, was designed by the L.A.-based architecture studio Pentagon. The sculptural four-bedroom home has European white oak and radiant-heat cement floors, Venetian plaster walls, curved walnut-clad shelving, picture windows, and an angled grand staircase circling an atrium, lit by a walkable oculus skylight embedded in the rooftop terrace.

A landscaped central courtyard surrounds a basalt slab set with a swimming pool, sundeck, and firepit. $7,200,000. Sandra Miller, Engel & Völkers Santa Monica, (310) 616-6213.

Westside

Set on the slopes of Mandeville Canyon, this four-bedroom home has views of the forest and the Santa Monica Mountains. The 1960 midcentury-modern house, designed by architect Bernard Zimmerman in cantilevered glass and steel sections, features a living room with double-sided fireplace, primary suite with fireplace, family room, and wine cellar.

The 3.4-acre lot is wooded with sycamore and eucalyptus and includes decks, multilevel gardens, pool, and guesthouse. $5,000,000. Simon Beardmore, Sotheby's International Realty – Brentwood Brokerage, (310) 892-6454.

Melrose

Photographer Gray Malin designed this five-bedroom home in Melrose Village's Design District. The Southern Colonial and coastal-inspired house has living and dining rooms open to a chef's kitchen with island; principal suite with soaker tub, sitting area, and patio; and roof deck with outdoor kitchen and views of the Hollywood sign.

Outside are a front courtyard with pepper trees and olive bushes, a sun porch, and a backyard with lawn, pool, hot tub, and cabana. $4,495,000. Joshua Gaunya, DPP Real Estate, (310) 275-2223.

Pacific Palisades

This Spanish-inflected Tuscan-style farmhouse in Castellammare was designed by architect-to-the-stars Paul R. Williams in 1927. Recently refurbished, the three-bedroom home features beamed ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, arched doorways, built-ins, Juliet balconies, and picture windows with views of mountains, pines, and the Getty Villa; the furnishings are also for sale.

The property includes a walled brick courtyard and a guesthouse with a kitchen and bedroom with fireplace. $3,988,000. Zackariah Neeley, Keller Williams World Class, (805) 559-2209.

Westlake

This two-bedroom apartment is on the top floor of a 1949 Spanish-style building between Westlake North and Historic Filipinotown. Recently renovated, the home has white-oak engineered flooring, high ceilings, windows framing sky and city views, an updated kitchen with brass finishes and butcher block counters, a main suite with a windowed office nook, and a balcony.

On the fenced and gated lot is a single-car garage included with the unit. $499,000. Elizabeth McDonald, TRG Realty Company, Inc., (323) 313-5780.

