The Week contest: Gaming killjoy

This week's question: A Chinese gamer said two families recently paid him to outscore their children so decisively that they will abandon their dreams of a pro gaming career and refocus on school. Come up with a job title for someone who specializes in crushing kids' dreams of gaming glory.

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Driving dog

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Gaming killjoy" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.