Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

The Week contest: Gaming killjoy

Video game controller

Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
December 23, 2022

This week's question: A Chinese gamer said two families recently paid him to outscore their children so decisively that they will abandon their dreams of a pro gaming career and refocus on school. Come up with a job title for someone who specializes in crushing kids' dreams of gaming glory.

Skip advert

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Driving dog 

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Gaming killjoy" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Jan. 10. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Jan. 20 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Jan. 13. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Why pet rent is so hotly contested
A dog.
Briefing

Why pet rent is so hotly contested

The emotional value of joint accounts
A couple.
Feature

The emotional value of joint accounts

6 timeless mid-century modern homes
House
Feature

6 timeless mid-century modern homes

When it's time to let go
Sadness.
Picture of William FalkWilliam Falk

When it's time to let go

Most Popular

All about the 2022 winter solstice
Stonehenge at Winter Solstice
A hard day's night

All about the 2022 winter solstice

White House responds to Fox News story on HIV council with T-shirt snark
White House marks World AIDS Day 2022
'Uncle Sam doesn't care, snowflakes'

White House responds to Fox News story on HIV council with T-shirt snark

Winter weather threatens holiday travel plans
Snow on stop sign
Let it snow

Winter weather threatens holiday travel plans