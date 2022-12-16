Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Driving dog

A dog driving a car.

damedeeso/Getty Images

byThe Week Staff
December 16, 2022

This week's question: Texas police attempted to apprehend an out-of-control driver that crashed a truck into two cars in a Walmart parking lot only to discover a dog behind the wheel. Come up with a special canine traffic violation that the dog could be charged with.

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Driving dog" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Dec. 20. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Dec. 30/Jan. 6 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Dec. 23. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

