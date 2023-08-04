Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Feature

The Week contest: Housing monument

A brick wall

Colors Hunter-Chasseur de Couleurs/Gettyimages

byThe Week Staff
August 4, 2023

This week's question: A Washington, D.C., real estate listing includes neither a house nor property, but a single, crumbling brick wall, which is on sale for $50,000. If this structure were to become a monument to high housing costs, what should it be called?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Literary warnings

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Housing monument" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Aug. 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Aug. 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.

