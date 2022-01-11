4 people, including infant, survive helicopter crash outside Philadelphia

4 people, including an infant, survived after the medical helicopter they were riding in crashed in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, Tuesday, the local CBS News affiliate reported.

The helicopter went down near a Methodist church just before 1:00 p.m. when it went down during a flight from Hagerstown, Maryland, to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The pilot reportedly made a semi-controlled landing, and no one on the ground was harmed. All four people on board — the pilot, 2 other adults, and a baby — survived without any serious injuries, and the infant patient was sent to the hospital via ground transportation, Philadelphia's local Fox affiliate reported.

An absolute miracle in Drexel Hill today. A helicopter crash, four passengers. None of them have life-threatening injuries. More info to come. Please continue to avoid Burmont Road between State and Huey. pic.twitter.com/oxhkSsf2Cp — Rep. Mike Zabel (@RepZabel) January 11, 2022

The church was undamaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it will investigate the cause of the crash.

Air Methods, the helicopter operating service that provided the flight, plans to "cooperate fully" with investigators but "will not be sharing any additional information" with the public in order to protect the "[p]rivacy rights" of "those on board the aircraft."